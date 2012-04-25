* Q1 EBITDA 231 mln pounds, up 15 percent
* Revenue 537 mln pounds, up 11.5 percent
* Heathrow traffic 15.7 mln passengers, up 4.4 pct
(Recasts, adds BAA comment, Ferrovial shares, more details)
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, April 25 British airports operator BAA
posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday,
squeezing more growth from its busy London Heathrow hub but
repeating its plea for permission to add capacity there.
The business, owned by Spanish group Ferrovial,
reported earnings of 231 million pounds ($373 million) in the
three months to March with revenue up 11.5 percent, boosted by
higher tariffs and retail income.
Heathrow - Europe's busiest airport - handled 15.7 million
passenger in the quarter, up 4.4 percent on the same period last
year but BAA's Chief Financial Officer Jose Leo warned that
growth at the hub, which is operating at almost full capacity,
was not finite.
"For the next five years we can deliver modest growth at
Heathrow but after that it will be tough to grow," Leo told
Reuters in an interview.
BAA, prevented by the government from building a third
runway at Heathrow because of environmental concerns, has seen
traffic to emerging markets rise in recent years and believes it
is now falling behind rival European airports in the battle for
these lucrative routes because of constraints on growth.
"We do not have the ability to add new rotes to emerging
markets such as China to drive growth. Heathrow cannot generate
the levels of growth that some of our European peers in places
such Amsterdam and Frankfurt will deliver," said Leo.
Rival London airport, Gatwick, aims to take
advantage of Heathrow's capacity crunch by adding more long-haul
routes to emerging markets, which it expects to boost traffic by
a third in the next decade, its CEO said.
Ferrovial shares, which had fallen 9 percent in 2012, were
1.9 percent up at 8.68 euros by 0910 GMT, valuing the group at
around 6.2 billion euros.
"BAA's argument about capacity shortage is undeniably
correct but there is little chance of the problem being resolved
in the short to medium term," said Wheeldon Strategic Advisory
analyst Howard Wheeldon.
"My guess is that eventually the argument for another runway
at Heathrow will be won but that it may yet take eight to ten
years before BAA enjoys any real benefit."
BAA on Monday agreed a $1.3 billion deal to sell Edinburgh
airport to Global Infrastructure Partners. The sale was forced
on it by Britain's Competition Commission last year as part of a
drive to loosen the firm's grip on the British airport market.
BAA has also been ordered to sell London Stansted, leaving
it with the capital's main Heathrow hub, Southampton in the
south of England, and Glasgow and Aberdeen airports in Scotland.
"We are not preparing to sell Stansted just yet because e
are seeking leave to appeal the sale of Stansted from the court
of appeal," said Leo.
Traffic at Stansted, which is a predominantly low-cost
leisure and holiday airport, fell 5.3 percent to 3.5 million
passengers, hit by the continued impact of tough economic
conditions, BAA said.
The company, which plans to invest 1 billion pounds
modernising Heathrow this year, said it had completed the
transition to a long-term capital markets financing platform and
had raised 2.2 billion pounds in new financing since the start
of 2012.
($1 = 0.6192 British pounds)
(Editing by Adveith Nair and Andrew Callus)