Jan 31 Babcock International Group PLC : * Remain confident of meeting our expectations for this financial year * Says market conditions remain positive, bidding activity is high across the

group * Says net debt is expected to be approaching 1.5 times EBITDA by 31 March 2013 * Says order book stands at just over £12 billion from around £12.5 billion at

the time of our half year results * Says await decisions on contracts totalling around £800 million before the

end of this financial year