LONDON Oct 2 Babcock International Group PLC : * Trading across the group has continued to be positive during H1 2012/13 * Confident of meeting our expectations for FY and delivering strong progress

on last year * Our businesses continue to experience buoyant market conditions, in civil and

military markets * Order book has remained stable at around £13 billion * We enter the second half with c 90% of the group's anticipated revenue for

the 2012/13