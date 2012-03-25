March 26 British defence services group Babcock International Group has been awarded a 350 million pound contract to upgrade a Royal Navy nuclear deterrent submarine, Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Monday.

The deal to refit and refuel HMS Vengeance, of Britain's four nuclear-armed submarines, will sustain 1,000 jobs at Babcock in Plymouth, south west England, as well as a further 1,000 jobs in the supply chain, Hammond said.

The upgrade is expected to take three and a half years, and will include the installation of improved missile launch equipment, upgraded computer systems and a new nuclear core to power the 15,000 tonne vessel.

Work will start in the next few weeks on HMS Vengeance, which is the last of Britain's four ballistic missile submarines to undergo an overhaul. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)