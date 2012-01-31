* Order book 12 bln stg, bid pipeline 10 bln stg

* Secured extensions, new work worth 2 bln stg since Nov

* U.S. defence business being hit by some contract delays

* Says exploring options for U.S. defence business (Adds details)

LONDON, JAN 31 British defence services group Babcock International traded well in its third quarter and said it expected to win significant contracts in 2012 as military and engineering clients continue outsourcing work to cut costs.

"Within our markets, customers continue to experience financial and budgetary constraints and this economic environment is creating opportunities," Chief executive Peter Rogers said on Tuesday.

"We believe ... the current economic climate will continue to create significant medium and long-term growth opportunities, both in the UK and overseas."

Babcock, which maintains Royal Navy submarines, said its order book and bid pipeline had remained stable at around 12 billion and 10 billion pounds, respectively, since its first-half results in November 2011.

The company added it had won several contract extensions and secured preferred bidder status on a number of new long-term contracts worth a combined total revenue of some 2 billion pounds ($3.14 billion) since last November.

"These will move from the pipeline into the order book as they become operational over the next few months," said Rogers.

Other contracts in the UK nuclear, training, defence and infrastructure markets are expected to be awarded during 2012, it said.

The United States, the world's largest defence spender, has capped its military budget at last year's levels for 2012, significantly less than its defence department requested. It has also introduced a budget control act to curb public sector spending over the next decade, leaving many of its largest defence projects shelved.

Babcock said its U.S. defence business was being hit by some contract delays and that it was continuing "to explore options for the U.S. defence operations".

Shares in Babcock, which have fallen 2 percent in the last month, closed at 720.50 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 2.6 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6377 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Adveith Nair)