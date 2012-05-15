* Year pretax profit 274 mln pounds, vs 217 mln

* Dividend 22.7 pence, vs 19.4 pence

* Sees 2012/13 earnings ahead of its previous view

* Shares up 4.3 percent (Adds Detail)

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, May 15 British defence services group Babcock International expects a profit boost from austerity measures, as governments farm out more work to the private sector to cut costs.

"The current economic climate is favourable to the further growth of our business," chief executive Peter Rogers told Reuters on Tuesday, adding 2012/13 earnings should be ahead of Babcock's previous expectations, which he did not specify.

"We are benefiting from a recognition that things need to be done differently and made more efficient. Austerity means people doing things a better way and that is what we do."

Governments around the world have been cutting spending as they look to slash budget deficits. Babcock said its focus on services and maintenance puts it in a strong position as clients look to cut costs by outsourcing.

Babcock, which maintains British navy submarines, said pretax profit rose 26 percent to 274 million pounds ($441 million) in the year to March, on revenue up 14 percent to 3.07 billion.

It was expected to report a 2012/13 pretax profit of 314 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Babcock said it had secured preferred bidder status on a number of new long-term contracts as well as extensions to existing deals.

New contracts include the refit of Britain's Vanguard submarines at its Devonport dockyard and a vehicle replacement deal with Britain's defence ministry.

It said it also sees significant opportunities in defence training and equipment support markets. Contracts in British nuclear, training, defence and infrastructure markets were expected to be awarded later this year.

Babcock shares, which had risen 7 percent in the past three months, were up 4.3 percent at 824 pence by 0925 GMT, valuing the company at around 3.0 billion pounds.

"Babcock has had a strong run in the last year - 32 percent up against the FTSE All Share Index over 12 months. These are strong figures and whilst there may be some pause for breath, we maintain our 'Buy'," said Investec analyst John Lawson.

The company, which this week sold its U.S. defence services unit, said its order book stood at 13 billion pounds, up 8 percent on last year, while its bid pipeline had risen a third to 9.5 billion pounds.

Babcock, whose last major acquisition was the $2 billion purchase of British rival VT Group in 2010, will be back on the acquisition trail this year or next.

"The balance sheet is in good shape and I think we will be back doing acquisitions in the next 12-18 months. It could be large or small. It is about the quality of the business we are acquiring," said Rogers.

The company raised the full-year dividend 17 percent to 22.7 pence. ($1 = 0.6210 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)