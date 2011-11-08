* H1 pretax up 46 pct at 132.8 mln stg vs f'cast 133.8 mln
* Order book 12 bln stg, bid pipeline 10 bln stg
* VT Group buy generates operational and financial benefits
* Eyes possible Defence Support Group bid
* Shares up 1.2 pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares, background)
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Nov 8 British defence services group
Babcock International Plc reported a 46 percent rise in
first-half profit and said it expected to win significant
contracts in coming months as military and engineering clients
outsource activities to cut costs.
Babcock, which maintains Royal Navy submarines, posted a
pretax profit of 132.8 million pounds ($212.8 million) for the
six months to the end of September, in line with an average
forecast of 133.8 million according to a Thomson Reuters poll of
analysts, on sales up 30 percent at 1.58 billion.
Babcock said its 2010 acquisition of VT Group continued to
generate significant operational and financial benefits. It said
its order book was flat at 12 billion pounds but its bid
pipeline had doubled in the last year.
"We predicted that the bid pipeline, which stood at around 5
billion pounds last year, would grow to 10 billion pounds or so
this year because we could see what was happening," Babcock
Chief Executive Peter Rogers told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The current economic climate is creating growth
opportunities for us as people look to cut costs -- there are a
multitude of big contracts set to be awarded in the coming
months and we're confident we will win our fair share."
Contracts in the UK nuclear, training, defence and
infrastructure markets are expected to be awarded by the middle
of 2012.
Shares in Babcock, which have risen 13 percent in the last
three months, were up 1.2 percent at 703.7 pence by 0850 GMT,
valuing the business at around 2.5 billion pounds.
"The interim results are reassuringly solid," said RBS
analyst Kean Marden. "A 30 percent win rate (on upcoming
contracts) would support 9 to 12 percent organic revenue growth
in 2013/14, which we find attractive from a sector and market
perspective given current economic uncertainty."
Babcock said its defence customers were still keen to
achieve greater efficiencies, following the British government's
move to slash its defence budget by 8 percent last year to help
lower a huge budget deficit.
The company, which has cut debt 15 percent to 678.8 million
pounds in the last year, is sizing up acquisition opportunities
and has singled out the UK's Defence Support Group (DSG) -- a
trading fund of Britain's Ministry of Defence -- as a target.
"We are interested in DSG -- we have made our interest
known. It fits in with what we're about but I can't see anything
happening on that imminently," said Rogers, who added he had yet
to make a decision on whether to sell its U.S. defence unit.
Babcock said it would raise its half-year dividend 9.6
percent to 5.70 pence and said its underlying operating margin
rose to 10.2 percent from 9.3 percent last year.
"We expect to achieve good progress this year ... and build
on this further in 2012/13," said Rogers.
($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)
(Editing by Adveith Nair and David Holmes)