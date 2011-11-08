* H1 pretax up 46 pct at 132.8 mln stg vs f'cast 133.8 mln

* Order book 12 bln stg, bid pipeline 10 bln stg

* VT Group buy generates operational and financial benefits

* Eyes possible Defence Support Group bid

* Shares up 1.2 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares, background)

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, Nov 8 British defence services group Babcock International Plc reported a 46 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expected to win significant contracts in coming months as military and engineering clients outsource activities to cut costs.

Babcock, which maintains Royal Navy submarines, posted a pretax profit of 132.8 million pounds ($212.8 million) for the six months to the end of September, in line with an average forecast of 133.8 million according to a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts, on sales up 30 percent at 1.58 billion.

Babcock said its 2010 acquisition of VT Group continued to generate significant operational and financial benefits. It said its order book was flat at 12 billion pounds but its bid pipeline had doubled in the last year.

"We predicted that the bid pipeline, which stood at around 5 billion pounds last year, would grow to 10 billion pounds or so this year because we could see what was happening," Babcock Chief Executive Peter Rogers told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The current economic climate is creating growth opportunities for us as people look to cut costs -- there are a multitude of big contracts set to be awarded in the coming months and we're confident we will win our fair share."

Contracts in the UK nuclear, training, defence and infrastructure markets are expected to be awarded by the middle of 2012.

Shares in Babcock, which have risen 13 percent in the last three months, were up 1.2 percent at 703.7 pence by 0850 GMT, valuing the business at around 2.5 billion pounds.

"The interim results are reassuringly solid," said RBS analyst Kean Marden. "A 30 percent win rate (on upcoming contracts) would support 9 to 12 percent organic revenue growth in 2013/14, which we find attractive from a sector and market perspective given current economic uncertainty."

Babcock said its defence customers were still keen to achieve greater efficiencies, following the British government's move to slash its defence budget by 8 percent last year to help lower a huge budget deficit.

The company, which has cut debt 15 percent to 678.8 million pounds in the last year, is sizing up acquisition opportunities and has singled out the UK's Defence Support Group (DSG) -- a trading fund of Britain's Ministry of Defence -- as a target.

"We are interested in DSG -- we have made our interest known. It fits in with what we're about but I can't see anything happening on that imminently," said Rogers, who added he had yet to make a decision on whether to sell its U.S. defence unit.

Babcock said it would raise its half-year dividend 9.6 percent to 5.70 pence and said its underlying operating margin rose to 10.2 percent from 9.3 percent last year.

"We expect to achieve good progress this year ... and build on this further in 2012/13," said Rogers. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Editing by Adveith Nair and David Holmes)