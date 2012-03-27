(Corrects company's market value to 2.8 bln stg from 4.4 bln stg)

* Babcock order book up to 12.5 bln stg

* Wins new submarines, MoD vehicle contracts

LONDON, MARCH 27 British defence services group Babcock International said it traded well in its fourth quarter and that it was confident on its prospects for 2012 and beyond after winning new contracts and growing its order book.

Babcock, which maintains Royal Navy submarines, on Tuesday said it had secured preferred bidder status on a number of new long-term contracts as well as extensions to existing contractual arrangements, totalling around 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) in the second half of its fiscal year.

New contracts include the refit of Britain's Vanguard class submarines at its Devonport dockyard and a vehicle replacement deal with Britain's Ministry of Defence.

"As a result of these successes, after remaining stable at around 12 billion pounds for the past 18 months, the order book has increased to around 12.5 billion pounds," the company said.

"In addition to increases in both the order book and bid pipeline (12 billion pounds), the group continues to track a number of significant opportunities which are expected to come to market over the next financial year."

Governments around the world have cut defence spending as they look to cut budget deficits but Babcock believes its focus on services and maintenance puts it in a strong position as its clients look to cut costs by outsourcing.

"Babcock has performed strongly over the past year -- up 35 percent -- and while this may tempt some short-term value realisation, we remain positive," said Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton.

"We continue to see opportunity for double-digit growth, underpinned by robust organic delivery, operational improvements) and further financial de-leveraging of the balance sheet."

Shares in Babcock were 0.7 percent up at 781 pence by 0705 GMT, valuing the company at around 2.8 billion pounds ($4.46 billion).

($1 = 0.6275 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Matt Scuffham)