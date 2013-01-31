LONDON Jan 31 British engineering services group Babcock International said it was confident of meeting its expectations for the full year, as a tough economic climate created opportunities to win outsourcing contracts.

Babcock, which maintains British navy submarines, said on Thursday its bid pipeline had grown to 14 billion pounds ($22.1 billion) from 13 billion pounds in November, driven by the rebidding for contracts with Network Rail and broadcaster BBC.

It said since the beginning of October, it had won or had been selected as preferred bidder for contracts totalling 600 million pounds and is awaiting decisions on contracts totalling around 800 million pounds before the end of the financial year.

Its order book was stood at just over 12 billion pounds from around 12.5 billion pounds at the time of its half year results on Nov. 6, it said.

"We remain confident of meeting our expectations for this financial year...and of delivering strong progress on last year," the company said.

"Market conditions remain positive, bidding activity is high across the Group and we continue to track significant new outsourcing opportunities," it said.

Babcock has profited over the past year as military and engineering clients, under pressure by tighter government budgets, outsourced work to cut costs.

In November, the company reported a better than expected 13 percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 143 million pounds in the six months to end-September.

The company also said its four divisions were performing well and in line with expectations although continued weakness in the South African Rand could impact its International's full year results in Sterling terms.

Shares in Babcock closed at 1032 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at around 3.7 billion pounds.