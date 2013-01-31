LONDON Jan 31 British engineering services
group Babcock International said it was confident of
meeting its expectations for the full year, as a tough economic
climate created opportunities to win outsourcing contracts.
Babcock, which maintains British navy submarines, said on
Thursday its bid pipeline had grown to 14 billion pounds ($22.1
billion) from 13 billion pounds in November, driven by the
rebidding for contracts with Network Rail and broadcaster BBC.
It said since the beginning of October, it had won or had
been selected as preferred bidder for contracts totalling 600
million pounds and is awaiting decisions on contracts totalling
around 800 million pounds before the end of the financial year.
Its order book was stood at just over 12 billion pounds from
around 12.5 billion pounds at the time of its half year results
on Nov. 6, it said.
"We remain confident of meeting our expectations for this
financial year...and of delivering strong progress on last
year," the company said.
"Market conditions remain positive, bidding activity is high
across the Group and we continue to track significant new
outsourcing opportunities," it said.
Babcock has profited over the past year as military and
engineering clients, under pressure by tighter government
budgets, outsourced work to cut costs.
In November, the company reported a better than expected 13
percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 143 million pounds
in the six months to end-September.
The company also said its four divisions were performing
well and in line with expectations although continued weakness
in the South African Rand could impact its International's full
year results in Sterling terms.
Shares in Babcock closed at 1032 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the company at around 3.7 billion pounds.