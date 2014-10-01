LONDON Oct 1 Babcock International has signed a 2-billion-pound ($3.24 billion) contract extension with Britain's Ministry of Defence for naval support services work, the British engineering firm said on Wednesday.

Babcock will deliver services at the Clyde and Devonport naval bases to March 2020 as part of the Maritime Support Delivery Framework (MSDF).

(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6176 British pound) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)