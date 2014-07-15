LONDON, July 15 British engineering contractor Babcock is aiming for organic earnings growth of up to 10 percent, helped by recent contract wins and this year's acquisition of helicopter transport firm Avincis.

Chief Executive Peter Rogers said he saw no reason why the company's earnings would not grow at their current level of 6-8 percent, and was targeting an organic growth rate of 10 percent in coming years.

"I think it will grow at least that fast (6-8 percent)... Ten percent is about the right place to be," Rogers told Reuters in a interview at his office in central London.

Babcock, which employs around 26,000 people, specialises in engineering support services for the likes of Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) and private companies including BAE Systems , BP and Royal Dutch Shell.

The company has profited over the past few years as military and engineering clients, under pressure from tighter government budgets, outsourced work to cut costs.

The nature of contracts such as warship maintenance and refitting and nuclear decommissioning, which tend to be complex and long-term, has helped it steer clear of the scandals and close scrutiny that have hit some of its biggest outsourcing peers, including Serco and G4S.

"I think the area in which we play, it's never immune ... but I think it's much less subject to short(-term) pressures," said Rogers.

Rogers, who has been CEO for nearly 11 years, said he saw plenty of opportunities for the 123-year-old firm in additional overseas markets, naming continental Europe as a key target.

"I'd envisage having a larger nuclear business, and that will depend on need. Germany have a got a big decommissioning issue, the French are also starting to decommission so I'd be surprised if we weren't in both those markets," he said.

Babcock, which generates 81 percent of its business from Britain, began an international expansion drive three years ago and now operates in Australia, Canada, South Africa and Oman as well as six European countries.

Rogers said he planned to ramp up Babcock's support services division, which accounts for 29 percent of group revenue, and expected it would help drive a large proportion of its business in the future.

Key opportunities to add to the business included the future maintenance of offshore wind arrays and decommissioning of oil rigs in the North Sea.

Tighter government budgets in Spain, Italy and France could also result in more outsourcing to private companies such as Babcock, said Rogers.

Expansion into the Far East was not a priority at present. "I don't think that will be true in five to ten years' time, but as of today, I think we've got to bite off what we can digest," he said.

Shares in Babcock have risen by 960 percent over the past ten years and 6 percent over the past 12 months.

Rogers plans to retire in two years. He said he had put a succession plan in place, and credited his long-standing management team for the company's success.

"It's been a very stable team ... When people talk about you should change the management every three years and move people around, I've never been convinced that that is the answer."

($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Editing by John Stonestreet)