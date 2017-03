LONDON May 19 British engineering contractor Babcock posted a 15-percent rise in full-year pretax profits on Monday and said it was confident it would make further strong progress in its new financial year.

Pretax profit rose to 316.1 million pounds from 275 million and beat the 305.56 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Babcock raised its full-year dividend by 14 percent to 16.4 pence per share. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely)