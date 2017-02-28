Feb 28 Babcock International remains on
track to achieve its full-year targets, the British engineering
support and outsourcing company said on Tuesday, noting that
order intake remained strong.
The company, whose biggest client is the UK Ministry of
Defence, said it had entered the fourth quarter with its order
book and bid pipeline maintained at its half-year level of 30.8
billion pounds ($38.3 billion).
"The second half of the year has continued to see trading in
line with our expectations... and the board continues to expect
good opportunities for growth," Babcock said in statement.
($1 = 0.8050 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)