LONDON Nov 20 British engineering and support services firm Babcock reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook and raised its dividend after it posted a 32 percent rise in underlying first half pretax profit on Thursday.

The 123 year-old firm, whose largest customer is Britain's Ministry of Defence, said underlying pretax profit for the six months to Sept. 30 rose to 187 million pounds ($292.54 million), up from 141.7 million pounds posted in the period a year ago.

It also raised its interim dividend by 10 percent to 5.5 pence and said its order book had increased sharply to 18.5 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6392 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Neil Maidment)