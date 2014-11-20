Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON Nov 20 British engineering and support services firm Babcock reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook and raised its dividend after it posted a 32 percent rise in underlying first half pretax profit on Thursday.
The 123 year-old firm, whose largest customer is Britain's Ministry of Defence, said underlying pretax profit for the six months to Sept. 30 rose to 187 million pounds ($292.54 million), up from 141.7 million pounds posted in the period a year ago.
It also raised its interim dividend by 10 percent to 5.5 pence and said its order book had increased sharply to 18.5 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6392 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.