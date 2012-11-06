LONDON Nov 6 Babcock International Group PLC : * Auto alert - Babcock International Group PLC H1 revenue 1.56 billion

STG versus 1.47 billion STG year ago * Auto alert - Babcock International Group PLC interim dividend up 10.5

percent to 6.3 pence per share * H1 revenue* £1,556.7M versus £1,472.0M + 6% * Profit before tax*** £142.7M versus £126.3M + 13% * Half year dividend 6.30P versus 5.70P * Order book £12.5BN versus £12BN * Strength of our order book and bid pipeline underpin our confidence in the

future * Continue to explore to develop our current businesses into new geographies

and markets