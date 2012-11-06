LONDON Nov 6 Babcock International Group PLC
:
* Auto alert - Babcock International Group PLC H1
revenue 1.56 billion
STG versus 1.47 billion STG year ago
* Auto alert - Babcock International Group PLC interim
dividend up 10.5
percent to 6.3 pence per share
* H1 revenue* £1,556.7M versus £1,472.0M + 6%
* Profit before tax*** £142.7M versus £126.3M + 13%
* Half year dividend 6.30P versus 5.70P
* Order book £12.5BN versus £12BN
* Strength of our order book and bid pipeline underpin our
confidence in the
future
* Continue to explore to develop our current businesses into
new geographies
and markets