EDINBURGH Nov 22 Engineering support services company Babcock International posted a 7 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said it was trading in line with expectations after the vote to leave the European Union.

Babcock, whose main source of revenue is the Ministry of Defence, said underlying operating profit rose 7 percent to 269.7 million pounds.

Babcock said it was too early to predict the long term impact of Brexit on Britain's economy, but it said it had not seen a slowdown in its key markets and saw an increased appetite for contracting abroad.

"Whilst the environment under which we operate has been subject to some change during the period, most notably the UK's referendum vote in favour of leaving the European Union, the fundamentals of our business are unchanged," it said.

First-half revenue on an underlying basis rose 6 percent to 2.49 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8010 pounds) (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton)