By Rhys Jones

LONDON, Nov 6 British engineering services group Babcock International benefited from austerity measures in its first half, as governments around the world farmed out more work to the private sector to cut costs.

Babcock, which maintains British navy submarines, said its focus on services and maintenance had put it in a strong position as clients looked to cut costs by outsourcing.

"In terms of government outsourcing, the contracts have started to come through now and resources seem to have been firmly focused on saving cash for governments," Peter Rogers, the chief executive, said on Tuesday.

"The outlook for defence outsourcing in Canada, Australia, Brazil and the Middle East is also positive."

Babcock reported a better than expected 13 percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 143 million pounds ($228 million) in the six months to end-September, with its support services unit the star performer delivering an organic growth rate of 18 percent.

Analysts had been expecting pretax profit to come in slightly lower at around 140 million pounds. Revenue rose 6 percent to 1.55 billion pounds.

Babcock, whose order book has jumped 4 percent to 12.5 billion pounds in the past year, said it had secured preferred bidder status on a number of new long-term contracts as well as extensions to existing deals.

It said its bid pipeline stood at more than 13 billion pounds - up from 9 billion a year ago.

"All of the divisions marginally exceeded our forecasts," said Panmure analyst Mike Allen. "The first half performance should leave the company well positioned to hit full year numbers."

Babcock is expected to report an average full year pretax profit of 308 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 17 analysts.

Babcock, which was last month selected to work on nuclear projects with Japan's Hitachi, said new contract wins included the refit of Britain's Vanguard submarines at its Devonport dockyard and a deal to maintain the estate and infrastructure owned by Britain's defence ministry for a further three years.

Shares in Babcock, which have risen by a third in 2012, were 3 percent down at 955.25 pence, valuing the business at around 3.4 billion pounds.

It said it also saw significant opportunities in defence training and equipment support markets and was working on deals in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman.

The company, which sold its U.S. defence services unit earlier this year, increased the interim dividend 10.5 percent to 6.30 pence.