* Babcock says focus on services and maintenance helped
* Says benefited from govts outsourcing to cut costs
* Underlying pretax profit up 13 pct, better than expected
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Nov 6 British engineering services group
Babcock International benefited from austerity measures
in its first half, as governments around the world farmed out
more work to the private sector to cut costs.
Babcock, which maintains British navy submarines, said its
focus on services and maintenance had put it in a strong
position as clients looked to cut costs by outsourcing.
"In terms of government outsourcing, the contracts have
started to come through now and resources seem to have been
firmly focused on saving cash for governments," Peter Rogers,
the chief executive, said on Tuesday.
"The outlook for defence outsourcing in Canada, Australia,
Brazil and the Middle East is also positive."
Babcock reported a better than expected 13 percent rise in
underlying pretax profit to 143 million pounds ($228 million) in
the six months to end-September, with its support services unit
the star performer delivering an organic growth rate of 18
percent.
Analysts had been expecting pretax profit to come in
slightly lower at around 140 million pounds. Revenue rose 6
percent to 1.55 billion pounds.
Babcock, whose order book has jumped 4 percent to 12.5
billion pounds in the past year, said it had secured preferred
bidder status on a number of new long-term contracts as well as
extensions to existing deals.
It said its bid pipeline stood at more than 13 billion
pounds - up from 9 billion a year ago.
"All of the divisions marginally exceeded our forecasts,"
said Panmure analyst Mike Allen. "The first half performance
should leave the company well positioned to hit full year
numbers."
Babcock is expected to report an average full year pretax
profit of 308 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll of 17 analysts.
Babcock, which was last month selected to work on nuclear
projects with Japan's Hitachi, said new contract wins included
the refit of Britain's Vanguard submarines at its Devonport
dockyard and a deal to maintain the estate and infrastructure
owned by Britain's defence ministry for a further three years.
Shares in Babcock, which have risen by a third in 2012, were
3 percent down at 955.25 pence, valuing the business at around
3.4 billion pounds.
It said it also saw significant opportunities in defence
training and equipment support markets and was working on deals
in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman.
The company, which sold its U.S. defence services unit
earlier this year, increased the interim dividend 10.5 percent
to 6.30 pence.