LONDON Nov 12 Engineering contractor Babcock posted a 17 percent rise in profits in the first half of the year, driven by increased work on submarine and warship programmes in Britain, Canada and Australia.

Pre-tax profits at the FTSE 100 firm rose to 141.7 million pounds ($226.3 million) in the six months to end-September on revenue of 1.7 billion pounds, up 9 percent on last year.

Profit at its Marine and Technology division, which maintains navy submarines and warships, grew 12 percent. In Defence and Security, which benefitted from increased activity on Britain's Future Strategic Tanker Aircraft, profit was up 10 percent.

Babcock's 12 billion pound order book and 15.5 billion pound bid pipeline were unchanged from its update in May. Its win rate on bids was 45 percent.

The firm highlighted upcoming opportunities in military training and in British nuclear where it is bidding to run the Magnox decommissioning programme.