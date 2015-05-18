LONDON May 18 British engineering and support
services firm Babcock said it was confident of its long
term prospects after it posted a 32 percent rise in full year
pretax profit, driven by new contracts and strong demand in its
existing businesses.
Babcock, whose largest customer is Britain's Ministry of
Defence, said pretax profits rose to 417.7 million pounds
($656.88 million) for the year ended March 31, from 316.1
million a year earlier.
The 124-year old firm reported revenue of 4.5 billion and a
order book of around 20 billion pounds, a new high for the
group.
($1 = 0.6359 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by James Davey)