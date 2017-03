Dec 17 Babcock International Group Plc

* Acquisition

* Confirms it has entered into contracts with uk ministry of defence for acquisition of defence support group (dsg) and its associated service provision contract

* Will acquire dsg for a consideration of £140 million and estimates that service provision contract and output based services will be worth c £2 billion over ten years

* Expected acquisition will complete on 31 march 2015 and service provision contract will start on 1 april 2015