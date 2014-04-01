Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
April 1 Babcock International Group Plc
* Contract award - London Fire Brigade Fleet Management
* Says London Fire And Emergency Planning Authority (LFEPA) has today named Babcock as preferred bidder on a 21 year contract
* Contract is expected to become operational on 13 November 2014 London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.