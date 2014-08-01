LONDON Aug 1 Babcock International Group Plc

* Contract award

* Awarded a new contract to supply and support training to armed forces

* Total contract value over five year contract period including relocation and options to extend for two single year periods is expected to be up to £180 million

* Service commencement will be at beginning of november 2014