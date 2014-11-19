Nov 19 Babcock Intnl Group

* Preferred bidder - defence support group

* Selected by Ministry of Defence (MOD) as preferred bidder for acquisition of Defence Support Group (DSG)

* Acquisition agreement includes a contract to provide services to mod for 10 years, with an option to extend for a further five years

* Will work with MOD to complete acquisition of DSG by 31 march 2015 and start service provision contract on 1 april 2015