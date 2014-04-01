Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, April 1 The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has named engineering contractor Babcock International as the preferred bidder on a 21-year contract to manage its vehicle fleet.
The new contract, which will take effect from November 13, builds on the company's long-standing relationship with the emergency service.
Babcock, which generates more than half of its revenue from the Ministry of Defence, said it will manage the LFB's fleet of 500 vehicles and 50,000 pieces of specialist equipment.
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.