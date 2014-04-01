LONDON, April 1 The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has named engineering contractor Babcock International as the preferred bidder on a 21-year contract to manage its vehicle fleet.

The new contract, which will take effect from November 13, builds on the company's long-standing relationship with the emergency service.

Babcock, which generates more than half of its revenue from the Ministry of Defence, said it will manage the LFB's fleet of 500 vehicles and 50,000 pieces of specialist equipment.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)