By Smita Madhur
| NEW YORK, June 7
NEW YORK, June 7 Citigroup has priced a $406.85
million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) for Babson Capital
Management, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. This is
Babson's second CLO this year.
The CLO, which is called Babson CLO Ltd 2012-II, includes a
$255 million Aaa/AAA tranche priced at par to yield 140bp over
Libor; a $42 million AA tranche priced at a coupon of 250bp over
Libor and a DM of 260bp over Libor; a $32 million A tranche
priced at a coupon of 300bp over Libor and a DM of 375bp over
Libor; a $22 million BBB tranche priced at a coupon of 425bp
over Libor and a DM of 600bp over Libor; an $18 million BB
tranche priced at a coupon of 525bp over Libor and a DM of 785bp
over Libor; and a $37.85 million equity tranche.
A DM, or discount-to-margin, is the margin on a CLO tranche
after taking into account its issue price.
The Babson CLO's reinvestment period - the length of time
the CLO can actively trade in and out of loans - ends on May 15,
2016. The final maturity is on May 15, 2023.
In March, Babson raised a $360.8 million CLO, in which the
AAA piece priced at 143bp over Libor.
CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices
of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields
- are still a substantial buyer base for loans post the credit
crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around
40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75 percent
at the height of the market.
CLOs make money based on the difference between the
liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the
spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the
resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all
parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although
they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the
vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.
In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S.,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $15.48
billion in CLOs have priced.
(Editing By Jon Methven)