LONDON Oct 25 Credit manager Babson Capital Europe has postponed the planned London listing of a loan fund, citing uncertainty caused by current market turmoil.

Babson said on Tuesday it would try to float the fund, which had aimed to raise more than 125 million pounds ($199 million), again when market conditions stabilise.

"Although the offering was met with good investor interest, the fund believes that in the current market conditions, particularly the uncertainty surrounding the European financial situation, it was not appropriate to proceed," Babson said in a statement.

The Babson Capital Global Floating Rate Loan Fund was to invest in a portfolio of European and U.S. loans.

Liberum Capital was the sole sponsor and bookrunner of the offering. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)