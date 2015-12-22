WASHINGTON Dec 22 Two senior U.S. senators are
calling for swift federal action to help protect thousands of
infants born each year to mothers who used opioids during
pregnancy.
Senator Robert Casey of Pennsylvania, the top Democrat on
the children and families subcommittee, is calling for oversight
hearings, in part to understand why a longstanding federal law
directing states to safeguard the newborns is not being
enforced.
Another Democrat, Senator Charles Schumer of New York, wants
the Obama Administration to put "an emergency surge" of funds
from the new federal budget toward addressing the growing number
of drug-dependent newborns.
The calls come after a Reuters investigation earlier this
month identified 110 examples of babies and toddlers whose
mothers used opioid drugs during their pregnancies and who died
under preventable circumstances after being sent home from
hospitals to families ill-equipped to keep them safe. Six women
who accidentally killed their babies while on drugs said in
interviews that they wished they had received more help from
hospitals or social workers. All but one of the mothers were
sentenced to prison time in the deaths.
Casey said he was "deeply disturbed" by the findings. "This
is unacceptable when children's lives are at stake," Casey wrote
in a letter to Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a
Republican who chairs the Committee on Health, Education, Labor
and Pensions. Alexander's office didn't respond to requests for
comment.
Despite a 12-year-old federal law that calls on states to
protect drug-dependent newborns, Reuters found that thousands of
babies born to mothers who use opioids during pregnancy are
being sent home without social-service evaluations and safe-care
plans - requirements under the Keeping Children and Families
Safe Act.
Since 2003, when the law was passed, the number of newborns
diagnosed with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome has skyrocketed -
from 4,991 cases in 2003 to 27,315 in 2013, according to a
Reuters analysis of hospital discharge data kept by the federal
government.
"It's become a sad fact that the latest victims of the
prescription drug crisis in this country are the most vulnerable
in our society, innocent babies," Schumer said in a news
release. The senator called for the administration to direct a
portion of the $47 million allocated in the recent budget for a
substance-abuse agency toward helping opioid-exposed babies.
Schumer did not ask for a specific amount of money.
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services
said the senator's request is being considered.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also called for
action. McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said the Reuters
series "brings to the forefront a problem" that he has urged the
Obama Administration to address faster.
In the House of Representatives, Representative Evan
Jenkins, a Republican from West Virginia, has introduced
legislation that would make it easier for cities to create and
operate facilities designed to care for opioid-affected babies
and mothers in the critical first month after birth. Jenkins
helped found one such facility in his hometown of Huntington,
West Virginia.
Jenkins said the news agency's investigation "showed the
devastating effects prenatal drug exposure has on our nation's
babies and the magnitude of the crisis across the country and in
my home state of West Virginia."
Some advocacy groups are pushing for congressional steps to
address the issue, while others are recommending caution.
The Pennsylvania-based child welfare organization Center for
Children's Justice asked for "immediate, not delayed action" in
a letter signed by 24 other organizations representing
children's advocates, pediatricians, nurses, social workers and
churches. The letter was sent earlier this month to Casey and
other Pennsylvania lawmakers in Washington.
The California-based Children and Family Futures called in a
letter to congressional staffers for oversight hearings and an
investigation into whether state and county child welfare
agencies are writing plans for safe care as the law requires.
Two other groups raised concerns about what would happen to
mothers and families if child protection workers became more
involved in cases like those profiled by Reuters.
The National Advocates for Pregnant Women called the Reuters
investigation "the latest in a long line of journalistic reports
that perpetrate stigma" against women. "These 'bad mothers' are
frequent scapegoats in a nation that is itself addicted to
punishment," the group said in a statement.
Another group, the National Coalition for Child Protection
Reform, argued that more intervention by child protection
authorities would be counterproductive. "Whenever we try to take
a swing at 'bad mothers,' the blow lands on the children," wrote
the group's executive director, Richard Wexler, in an opinion
piece published by Reuters.
