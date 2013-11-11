* Q3 net profit down 16 percent, revenue down 23 percent
* 38 pct of Q3 revenue came from Yahoo, 37 pct from Google
* Names CFO as new CEO
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Nov 11 Shares in translation software
provider Babylon rose as much as 25 percent on Monday
after Yahoo said it would maintain a cooperation
agreement that accounts for a big chunk of the Israeli firm's
sales.
Yahoo signed a four-year deal with Babylon earlier this year
under which the two firms would share revenue from advertising.
But last month Yahoo said it found violations in the agreement
and Babylon promised to fix the issues.
"Due to the pro-active actions taken by (Babylon), Yahoo
does not intend to suspend or cancel the agreement," Babylon
said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Monday.
The Haaretz newspaper said the dispute had stemmed from
Babylon having moved Internet display ads to spots already
allocated by Yahoo to other advertisers.
Babylon said it would operate additional monitoring
mechanisms to ensure similar incidents would not reoccur and
that it would resume acquiring new users in careful coordination
with Yahoo.
The company also reported on Monday a 16 percent drop in
third quarter profit to $6.3 million. Yahoo accounted for 38
percent of Babylon's third quarter revenue of $43 million, which
was down 23 percent from a year earlier.
Babylon's shares were up 15.7 percent in afternoon trade in
Tel Aviv, after rising as much as 25 percent.
The company also had a cooperation deal with Google
, which accounted for 37 percent of its revenue in the
third quarter. But in late October Google said it did not plan
on renewing the deal after receiving a large number of
complaints that the Israeli company's software did not work well
with Google's Chrome browser.
This sent Babylon's shares down more than 60 percent.
The stock has since recovered some 40 percent including
Monday's rise. Its market value has bounced back to 534 million
shekels ($150.89 million) from 363 million on Oct. 30, but it is
still well below a value of 981 million shekels prior to
Google's announcement.
Babylon also said Shanit Pe'er Tsfoni, Babylon's chief
financial officer, would become chief executive officer,
replacing Alon Carmeli, who previously had announced his
intention to step down.
The company has had a turbulent few months. In October,
Babylon said it was in advanced talks to merge with software
distribution firm ironSource but these talks have been broken
off for the time being. In September, it had
dropped plans to list in the United States to pursue the
ironSource talks.
Noam Lanir, Bablyon's chairman and controlling shareholder,
said: "We are dealing today with changes in the business
environment and are examining the consequences and alternative
actions for the company." He did not elaborate further.
($1 = 3.5390 Israeli shekels)
