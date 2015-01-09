BRIEF-Shenzhen Topway Video Communication to pay 3 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
March 30 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co., Ltd.:
Jan 9 Euronext:
* Definitive results of public buyout offer on Bac Majestic initiated by Millimages published by French regulator AMF on Jan. 8
* Millimages holds 72,785 Bac Majestic shares representing 133,950 voting rights or 93.29 pct of the share capital and 96.24 pct the voting rights
* Trading on Bac Majestic ordinary shares to resume on Euronext Paris as of on Jan. 12 Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 57.5 percent to 84.9 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (14.6 million yuan)