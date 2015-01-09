Jan 9 Euronext:

* Definitive results of public buyout offer on Bac Majestic initiated by Millimages published by French regulator AMF on Jan. 8

* Millimages holds 72,785 Bac Majestic shares representing 133,950 voting rights or 93.29 pct of the share capital and 96.24 pct the voting rights

* Trading on Bac Majestic ordinary shares to resume on Euronext Paris as of on Jan. 12