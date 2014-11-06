Nov 6Bac Majestic :

* Millimages launched on Wednesday a public tender offer for BAC Majestic SA

* Offer is 10.99 euros for each consolidated BAC Majestic share and 0.21 euros for each non-consolidated share

* Offer concerns 16,604 consolidated Bac Majestic shares and 13,309 non-consolidated Bac Majestic shares, or 21.6 percent of the total capital

* Millimages intends to launch a squeeze-out

* Bac Majestic is a holding company without activity

