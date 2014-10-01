BRIEF-Fandango says debut of Fandango Fanshop, its first online merchandise store
* Fandango says debut of Fandango Fanshop, its first online merchandise store
Oct 1 Bac Majestic SA :
* Says H1 net loss is 0.1 million euros versus loss of 0.8 million euros last year
* Says H1 revenue is 0.6 million euros versus 1.3 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Fandango says debut of Fandango Fanshop, its first online merchandise store
March 16 TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA:
* Secuoya and Chilean filmmaker Fabula create Secuoya Films, a new company for film production