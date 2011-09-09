* Rep. Bachus suggests self-regulation for advisers

* FINRA and state regulators say they can do the job

By Suzanne Barlyn

Sept 9 Representative Spencer Bachus couldn't have found a better time to infuriate state securities regulators.

The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee released draft legislation on Thursday that would authorize creation of a self-regulatory organization to monitor and inspect investment advisers who sell their advice to individual investors. The SEC recently deputized many state regulators to conduct exams of smaller advisers.

Bachus, an Alabama Republican, unveiled his proposal just as state regulators were preparing to convene in Wichita, Kansas, on Sunday for their annual conference. The state regulators frequently vie with federal overseers over regulatory turf, but their meeting comes as they are being constrained by tight budgets.

Investment advisers are now examined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is so short-staffed that it gets to the task around once every 11 years.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, on the other hand, examined more than half of its nearly 4,600 members last year, according to a spokeswoman. FINRA is a self-regulatory organization authorized by Congress to oversee the U.S. brokerage industry.

Several speakers at the state regulatory event organized by the North American Securities Administrators Association said they will be rushing from the conference to Washington for a hearing on Tuesday about improving oversight of investment advisers and brokers. It is being held by the capital markets subcommittee of Bachus's panel.

The congressman's unexpected proposal could lead to additional regulation of advisers, some of whom are already in the process of transferring from SEC oversight to state regulators under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.

Advisers who manage between $25 million and $100 million and are not registered as broker-dealers have been subject to SEC oversight, but must switch to state oversight by March 30, 2012.

Bachus' proposal, which some observers think has little chance of passage, doesn't appoint a specific regulatory group for the task but would require investment advisers who are state-registered to also register with a self-regulatory organization.

The proposal to cover state-regulated advisers is "surprising" and "much more sweeping" than one the congressman made in 2009, said David Tittsworth, executive director of the Investment Adviser Association, a Washington, D.C.-based industry group.

His group and many independent advisers are eager to support the status quo, where they are regulated by the SEC or by state regulators. They worry that FINRA would subject them to a complex of rules more appropriate to brokers who sell products than to advisers who are product-agnostic.

The earlier proposal would have authorized the SEC to create a self-regulatory group for about 2,700 advisers who are associated with broker-dealers.

Establishing an industry self-regulatory group for investment advisers has garnered attention in the wake of the Bernard Madoff scandal.

"Madoff ought to tell you something about there were all sorts of rules that were violated," Bachus told reporters on Thursday.

The SEC staff recently issued a study mandated by Dodd-Frank that offers Congress three options for improving oversight of investment advisers. One would impose a user fee on advisers that would be used to fund examinations, a second would set up one or more SROs and a third would authorize FINRA to examine investment advisers who are also registered as broker-dealers.

Bachus said his draft bill responds to those options.

"Our bill chooses one of their three suggestions and that's a self regulating organization," he said.

FINRA is already examining firms that are dually registered as investment advisers and broker-dealers, and could move soon to start an examination for all investment advisers, said Howard Schloss, FINRA's head of communications and government affairs.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; additional reporting by Dave Clarke and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Walden Siew)