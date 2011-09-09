* Rep. Bachus suggests self-regulation for advisers
* FINRA and state regulators say they can do the job
By Suzanne Barlyn
Sept 9 Representative Spencer Bachus couldn't
have found a better time to infuriate state securities
regulators.
The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee
released draft legislation on Thursday that would authorize
creation of a self-regulatory organization to monitor and
inspect investment advisers who sell their advice to individual
investors. The SEC recently deputized many state regulators to
conduct exams of smaller advisers.
Bachus, an Alabama Republican, unveiled his proposal just
as state regulators were preparing to convene in Wichita,
Kansas, on Sunday for their annual conference. The state
regulators frequently vie with federal overseers over
regulatory turf, but their meeting comes as they are being
constrained by tight budgets.
Investment advisers are now examined by the Securities and
Exchange Commission, which is so short-staffed that it gets to
the task around once every 11 years.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, on the other
hand, examined more than half of its nearly 4,600 members last
year, according to a spokeswoman. FINRA is a self-regulatory
organization authorized by Congress to oversee the U.S.
brokerage industry.
Several speakers at the state regulatory event organized by
the North American Securities Administrators Association said
they will be rushing from the conference to Washington for a
hearing on Tuesday about improving oversight of investment
advisers and brokers. It is being held by the capital markets
subcommittee of Bachus's panel.
The congressman's unexpected proposal could lead to
additional regulation of advisers, some of whom are already in
the process of transferring from SEC oversight to state
regulators under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
Advisers who manage between $25 million and $100 million
and are not registered as broker-dealers have been subject to
SEC oversight, but must switch to state oversight by March 30,
2012.
Bachus' proposal, which some observers think has little
chance of passage, doesn't appoint a specific regulatory group
for the task but would require investment advisers who are
state-registered to also register with a self-regulatory
organization.
The proposal to cover state-regulated advisers is
"surprising" and "much more sweeping" than one the congressman
made in 2009, said David Tittsworth, executive director of the
Investment Adviser Association, a Washington, D.C.-based
industry group.
His group and many independent advisers are eager to
support the status quo, where they are regulated by the SEC or
by state regulators. They worry that FINRA would subject them
to a complex of rules more appropriate to brokers who sell
products than to advisers who are product-agnostic.
The earlier proposal would have authorized the SEC to
create a self-regulatory group for about 2,700 advisers who are
associated with broker-dealers.
Establishing an industry self-regulatory group for
investment advisers has garnered attention in the wake of the
Bernard Madoff scandal.
"Madoff ought to tell you something about there were all
sorts of rules that were violated," Bachus told reporters on
Thursday.
The SEC staff recently issued a study mandated by
Dodd-Frank that offers Congress three options for improving
oversight of investment advisers. One would impose a user fee
on advisers that would be used to fund examinations, a second
would set up one or more SROs and a third would authorize FINRA
to examine investment advisers who are also registered as
broker-dealers.
Bachus said his draft bill responds to those options.
"Our bill chooses one of their three suggestions and that's
a self regulating organization," he said.
FINRA is already examining firms that are dually registered
as investment advisers and broker-dealers, and could move soon
to start an examination for all investment advisers, said
Howard Schloss, FINRA's head of communications and government
affairs.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; additional reporting by Dave
Clarke and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Walden Siew)