UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON Oct 26 Investment trust BACIT has raised 207 million pounds ($334 million) from an initial public share offer, seeing its shares trade higher in their London stock market debut on Friday.
BACIT, which stands for Battle Against Cancer Investment Trust, intends to put its money into a range of investments, including mutual funds, hedge funds, real estate funds and private equity.
The fund, which will not have any management or performance fees to pay, also plans to invest up to one percent of its net asset value each year in cancer research drug development and medical projects.
Its shares, which were priced at 100 pence each in the offering, rose to as much 104 pence in their debut on Friday.
Backed by City financiers such as private equity veteran Jon Moulton, the founder of Alchemy Partners, who sits on the BACIT board, the fund was advised by J.P. Morgan.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.