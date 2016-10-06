SAN FRANCISCO Oct 6 California's attorney general announced criminal charges on Thursday against the controlling shareholders of advertising website Backpage.com, and said Chief Executive Carl Ferrer has been arrested on felony charges including pimping of a minor.

Backpage.com has faced scrutiny from the U.S. Senate as well as civil lawsuits over allegations that the site facilitates sex trafficking, especially of children. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr)