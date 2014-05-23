BRIEF-Evolva secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million
* Evolva secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million and provides further preliminary financials for 2016
STOCKHOLM May 23 Swedish medical technology firm Bactiguard, which had sales of 131 million crowns ($20 million) in 2013, said on Friday it intended to list its shares in Stockholm.
The IPO, which was expected to take place in late June, would consist of both newly issued shares and existing shares, Bactiguard said in a statement.
Bactiguard makes a coating for medical devices aimed at preventing infections in hospitals and employs around 60 people.
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds worth 800 million yuan via public offering, with coupon rate of 4.89 percent