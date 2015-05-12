STOCKHOLM May 12 Bactiguard Q1:
*Revenues amounted to SEK 28.8 (34.5) million
*EBITDA amounted to SEK -26.8 (9.8) million
*A changed market strategy for
Russia and India has led to provisions for doubtful receivables.
These provisions, together with non-recurring costs attributable
to a strategic marketing project, have negatively affected
EBITDA during the quarter by SEK -28.8 million.
*Adjusted for these items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 2.0 million
*Says deliveries of our own portfolio of infection control
devices for healthcare were on the other hand lower than the
year before, which we are not satisfied with.
*The intense negotiations which have been ongoing in Iraq since
the autumn of 2014 are currently in their final stages
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: