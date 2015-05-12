STOCKHOLM May 12 Bactiguard Q1:

*Revenues amounted to SEK 28.8 (34.5) million *EBITDA amounted to SEK -26.8 (9.8) million *A changed market strategy for Russia and India has led to provisions for doubtful receivables. These provisions, together with non-recurring costs attributable to a strategic marketing project, have negatively affected EBITDA during the quarter by SEK -28.8 million. *Adjusted for these items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 2.0 million *Says deliveries of our own portfolio of infection control devices for healthcare were on the other hand lower than the year before, which we are not satisfied with. *The intense negotiations which have been ongoing in Iraq since the autumn of 2014 are currently in their final stages

