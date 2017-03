May 7 Britain's Bacton Seal gas terminal is ramping up output following an unplanned outage on Wednesday and normal rates are expected within 24 hours, operator Total E&P said on Thursday.

The outage on Wednesday saw flows drop to zero from around 14 million cubic metres a day (mcm). Flows from Bacton Seal are currently running at around 5 mcm. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)