Dec 9 Britain's Bacton Seal gas terminal is fully operational and flowing gas into the grid following a brief period of planned maintenance earlier on Wednesday, a Shell spokesman said.

Deliveries through the terminal fell to zero from just under 14 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) overnight, threatening to tighten UK supplies of gas. [nL8N13Y1FU[

"We can confirm that Bacton SEAL flows are fully operational following a brief period of planned maintenance," the spokesman said.

Bacton Seal is currently contributing around 8 mcm/day of gas into the grid, according to National Grid data. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by Susan Fenton)