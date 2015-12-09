BRIEF-Statoil presents $2.4 bln oil/gas projects offshore Norway
* Statoil says the combined capital expenditures for the fields total NOK 19.8 billion ($2.35 billion) (Njord NOK 15.7 billion, and Bauge NOK 4.1 billion)
Dec 9 Britain's Bacton Seal gas terminal is fully operational and flowing gas into the grid following a brief period of planned maintenance earlier on Wednesday, a Shell spokesman said.
Deliveries through the terminal fell to zero from just under 14 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) overnight, threatening to tighten UK supplies of gas. [nL8N13Y1FU[
"We can confirm that Bacton SEAL flows are fully operational following a brief period of planned maintenance," the spokesman said.
Bacton Seal is currently contributing around 8 mcm/day of gas into the grid, according to National Grid data. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Statoil says the combined capital expenditures for the fields total NOK 19.8 billion ($2.35 billion) (Njord NOK 15.7 billion, and Bauge NOK 4.1 billion)
LONDON, March 27 British banks need to prepare for a wide range of potential outcomes and avoid sudden changes to lending as the country gets ready to leave the European Union, Bank of England policymakers said on Monday.