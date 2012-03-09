BIRMINGHAM, England, March 9 British chances of a first title in seven years at the All England badminton championship died on Friday when their two top mixed doubles pairings were ousted within 90 minutes of each other.

Hopes were high Chris Adcock and Imogen Bankier could clinch a semi-final spot especially after their first-round defeat of world champions Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei of China.

However, the Britons were outgunned by Malaysians Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh, the world number nines winning 21-16 15-21 21-17.

Nathan Robertson and Jenny Wallwork then lost 21-19 14-21 21-6 to fourth-seeded Indonesians Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir.

Robertson, mixed doubles winner in 2005 with Gail Emms, said: "We've played this week above the level we have been at and we should be really happy and proud about that.

"But in the third set the Indonesians just stepped up again and proved why they are in the top four in the world."

The two British couples continue competing against each other for qualifying points for this year's London Olympics.

"Both pairs had a really good week this week," said Robertson, a 2006 world championship winner with Emms.

"They showed they can be world class and compete with the rest of the world ... and I think this week has definitely guaranteed we will have a British pair at the Games."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)