By Dave Thompson
| BIRMINGHAM, England, March 10
BIRMINGHAM, England, March 10 World
number one Lee Chong Wei battled past South Korea's Lee Hyun-il
21-19 21-18 on Saturday to claim a place in the final of the All
England championships.
Chong Wei, seeking a hat-trick of title wins in the
tournament, made errors on the way but eventually outlasted his
eighth-seeded opponent to the joy of a large Malaysian
contingent in the big crowd.
He told reporters: "My hand was a little bit painful. I woke
up with it this morning but it will be fine for tomorrow."
Chong Wei's likely adversary is world and Olympic champion
Lin Dan, who is seeking a fifth All England title, dating back
to 2004.
Lin was in action later in the day against seventh-seeded
Kenichi Tago of Japan.
The women's singles produced another mighty feat from world
champion Wang Yihan who came from behind to beat Chinese
compatriot Wang Shixian 20-22 21-18 21-18 in an 85-minute
marathon.
In Friday's quarter-finals Wang Yihan had saved four match
points before edging out Denmark's Tine Baun in another tough
three-setter.
(Editing by John Mehaffey; Reuters messenger:
dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on
the newslink for more badminton)