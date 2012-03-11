BIRMINGHAM, England, March 11 Women's world number one Wang Yihan suffered a stunning loss on Sunday in the final of the All England badminton championships, beaten 21-13 21-19 by seventh-seeded Chinese compatriot Li Xuerui.

It was by far the biggest win in the career of 21-year-old Li who was following up success in last week's German Open and is emerging swiftly as a major force in the game.

She controlled the first set but trailed 14-7 in the second only to level at 18-18 with some strokeplay of the highest order and then close out the contest in 45 minutes.

Wang could have done without her previous two games in the tournament both going to three sets and having to save four match points against Denmark's Tine Baun.

Li told a media conference: "I'm so happy, it's amazing. Once I was through this far I always believed I could win."

Wang said: "I am disappointed to lose but it is a good result for the China team as a whole."