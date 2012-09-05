Sept 5 Indonesian badminton doubles pair Greysia
Polii and Meiliana Jauhari have been hit with a four-month ban
for their role in a match-throwing scandal at the London
Olympics.
The Indonesian pair, along with four players from South
Korea and two from China, were kicked out of the Games in August
for deliberately trying to lose matches.
Amid farcical scenes, the players served into the net and
missed easy shots in an attempt to lose their games and gain
favourable draws in the knockout stages.
"After studying and listening to all sides, the sanction
will be applied from the date of the incident until Dec. 3,"
national association (PSBI) secretary general Yacob Rusdianto
told the local Antara news agency on Tuesday.
"With all due respect, we suffer losses (in this decision)
but it should be understood that the sanction should be given
because they violated rules of fair play. The Badminton World
Federation has declared them guilty.
"Hopefully this could be accepted by all sides, don't keep
on delaying the sanction, have pity on the athletes," he added.
"There will always be pros and cons, there will be people who
say it's too light or too heavy."
The four South Korean players booted out of the Games were
initially given two-year bans which were cut to six months,
while coach Sung Han-kook has had a lifetime suspension cut to
two years.
Chinese player Yu Yang announced her retirement from the
sport in the fallout from the scandal.
(Writing by Peter Rutherford in Singapore; Editing by Patrick
Johnston)