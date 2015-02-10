MADRID Feb 10 Spain have withdrawn from the 2015 European mixed team badminton championships starting on Wednesday due to a dispute between players and the national federation over image rights, organisers said on Tuesday.

"The Spanish Badminton Federation ... withdraw their team ... due to internal issues around player publicity rights," Badminton Europe said in a statement.

The Spanish team, featuring women's world singles champion Carolina Marin, had been drawn in group three with champions Germany and Scotland for the event in Leuven, Belgium.

Due to Spain's withdrawal, Germany and Scotland are through to the quarter-finals and will play for top spot in the group on Thursday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)