Jan 17 Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) President Nadzmi Mohd Salleh has confirmed he will run for the top job at the sport's world governing body at its May elections.

Current Badminton World Federation (BWF) President Kang Young-joong of South Korea said last month he would step down from the role in May after eight years at the helm.

China head coach Li Yongbo recently declared his support for Nadzmi while Indonesian Justian Suhandinata has already made clear his intentions to run for the post.

"This is my last term with BAM as president and the executive council members have urged me to go for it. I have agreed," Nadzmi told reporters after a BAM meeting at Stadium Putra in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday.

Badminton came under fire during the London Olympics last July when four women's doubles pairs from South Korea, China and Indonesia deliberately played to lose their matches in order to get a more favourable draw.

The BWF disqualified all four pairings and banned them after the farcical scenes raised serious doubts about the game's future inclusion in Olympics.

The next BWF president will also have to deal with the problem of continual mid-tournament retirements of leading players. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)