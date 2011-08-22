* BAE won $850 million contract in May

* Incumbent ATK had protested award

* ATK has run Radford plant in Virginia since 1995

By Jim Wolf

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 The U.S. Army has given ATK ATK.N another shot at a potential $850 million contract to keep on running a military ammunition plant in Virginia that had been awarded to rival BAE Systems (BAES.L).

The Army Materiel Command, facing a hearing in a formal protest, said Friday that it had decided to re-evaluate the rival proposals and would make a new decision based on the results.

ATK on May 23 had challenged the award to the Government Accountability Office, or GAO, a nonpartisan arm of the U.S. Congress that reviews bid disputes on federal contracts.

The company, also known as Alliant Techsystems Inc, argued that the Army had improperly evaluated its proposal and had failed to do a certain type of technical trade-off analysis as promised, according to InsideDefense.com, an online trade publication that was the first to report the Army decision.

The Army "will decide in the near future concerning how it will conduct the re-evaluation," Boyd Collins, a spokesman for the materiel command, said in a statement to Reuters Monday.

It did not yet have an estimated time in mind for announcing the outcome, he added.

In May, BAE beat ATK for an initial 10-year, $850 million contract to run the Radford Army ammunition plant in Virginia. It is the only U.S. producer of nitrocellulose, the feedstock for ammunition used by the military, police officers, hunters and other recreational shooters.

The deal included three 5-year options that could stretch through 2036 and add significant new revenue, BAE said at the time. ATK has operated the plant since 1995, when it completed the acquisition of Hercules Powder Co, which built the facility to meet World War Two military requirements.

ATK, in a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said it had been informed by the GAO that ATK's protest "has resulted in the U.S. Army deciding to amend the solicitation request for proposal, conduct discussions, and request and evaluate revised proposals."

ATK intends to follow through with a revised proposal, the company said.

Bryce Hallowell, ATK's vice president for corporate communications, declined to discuss the protest's basis.

"Because the Army is taking corrective action, the GAO has dismissed our original protest based on its conclusion that the protest is now academic," he said in a statement. "ATK supports the decision to dismiss."

Neil Franz, a spokesman for BAE Systems, said: "We are confident that our revised proposal will again provide the U.S. government the best value."

"BAE Systems remains ready to begin managing, operating and maintaining the Radford Army Ammunition Plant," he said. "We will bring the Army innovative ideas and cost-effective solutions, along with our proven track record of safe and secure facility operations."

Ralph White, head of the GAO's bid protest office, said the matter could end up being protested again by the next round's loser. "This could well be back," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

J.P. Morgan North America Equity Research had cut its earnings per share estimate for ATK by about 15 cents on an annualized basis after the May contract award to BAE. Radford was contributing about 5 percent of company-wide sales, or about $240 million, it said.

The Radford loss also "heightened concerns" about ATK's ability to hang on to a far larger contract to manage the Army ammunition plant at Lake City, Missouri, which is up for grabs in 2013, J.P. Morgan's note to investors said at the time.

BAE already operates the U.S. Army's Holston ammunition plant in Kingsport, Tennessee, under an Army contract awarded in 1998 that runs through 2023.

BAE executives said in a May 13 teleconference that they would seek U.S. permission for possible exports to allies worldwide from the Radford plant. (Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)