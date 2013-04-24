By Andrea Shalal-Esa
| WASHINGTON, April 23
WASHINGTON, April 23 Executives from Britain's
BAE Systems and dozens of companies that build parts
for BAE's Bradley Fighting Vehicle rallied in Washington this
week to lobby for U.S. Army orders they say are needed to keep
the Bradley production line open.
The companies argue that the Army's plan to temporarily shut
down the production line in York, Pennsylvania could cost nearly
as much -- or more -- than maintaining the line by upgrading
older Bradley vehicles to a newer configuration.
Pressure on the Army has mounted after across-the-board cuts
known as sequestration took effect in March that will force the
Pentagon to cut its proposed fiscal 2013 spending by another $42
billion.
"We're not advocating to build equipment or vehicles that
are not needed," said Alice Conner, director of manufacturing
integration and deployment for BAE Systems.
"But there are critical skills that are very unique to the
defense industry. Once they go away, it will not be easy to
reconstitute. There is a price to pay."
BAE and other large weapons makers have argued for
maintaining the capacity to build large combat vehicles, noting
that the industrial base is fragile. Shuttering the Bradley line
could drive many suppliers out of business or into other
sectors, they say.
Conner said the Bradley line, which accounts for 60 percent
to 80 percent of the work done at the York facility, would begin
to shut down in mid-2014 unless the Army accelerated its plans
to convert some older Bradleys to newer configurations.
Congress has added $140 million to the Army's fiscal 2013
budget to pay for the work, but the Army -- which faces a big
shortfall in operating expenses -- does not plan to begin work
on those Bradley upgrades until fiscal 2015 and 2016.
BAE estimates that restarting the plant could cost up to
$750 million.
In the meantime, BAE has consolidated facilities and laid
off workers, while scrambling to secure foreign orders and other
work for the plant. Conner said "a little bit of latitude" in
the Army's plans would help secure 1,200 jobs at the plant,
where BAE is already building next-generation prototypes.
Will Donnellan, vice president of a family-owned business in
Massachusetts that builds cables for the Bradley vehicles, said
his firm had already laid off 30 people, cutting its staff to
80, but further job losses were likely unless the Army acted.