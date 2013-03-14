LONDON, March 14 Britain's BAE Systems said on Thursday it had hired a headhunting firm to look for a new chairman less than six months after the collapse of its proposed $45 billion merger with EADS.

BAE Systems' Chairman Dick Olver has come under fire from investors since the deal with European aerospace firm EADS was derailed by political opposition in October last year.

A spokeswoman for BAE said that Olver would stand down earlier than his May 2014 contract end date if the right person was found before then, but added that the firm did not anticipate this happening in the next few months.

Newly appointed Senior Independent Director Nick Rose will lead the process, along with headhunting firm Spencer Stuart which the group hired at the end of February.