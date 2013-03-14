LONDON, March 14 Britain's BAE Systems
said on Thursday it had hired a headhunting firm to look for a
new chairman less than six months after the collapse of its
proposed $45 billion merger with EADS.
BAE Systems' Chairman Dick Olver has come under fire from
investors since the deal with European aerospace firm EADS was
derailed by political opposition in October last year.
A spokeswoman for BAE said that Olver would stand down
earlier than his May 2014 contract end date if the right person
was found before then, but added that the firm did not
anticipate this happening in the next few months.
Newly appointed Senior Independent Director Nick Rose will
lead the process, along with headhunting firm Spencer Stuart
which the group hired at the end of February.