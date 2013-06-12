LONDON, June 12 BAE Systems has
appointed Centrica's Roger Carr to be its new chairman, placing
its trust in the 66-year-old British business veteran to steer
Europe's biggest defence contractor through a time of shrinking
budgets in the U.S. and Britain.
Carr, who will leave Centrica where he has been
chairman for the last nine years, will join BAE in the first
quarter of next year, following a transition period, replacing
Dick Olver who oversaw the company's ill-fated $45 billion
attempt to merge with Franco-German aerospace giant EADS
.
"Sir Roger was the clear choice," said BAE's senior
independent director, Nick Rose, who lead the search.
"He is an outstanding candidate with two decades'
board-level experience at the top of UK industry. His skills,
reputation and relationships with investors and government
ministers will be of considerable value to the Company both at
home and abroad," he said.
Carr will step down as Chairman of Centrica on or before the
Centrica AGM in 2014