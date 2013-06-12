LONDON, June 12 BAE Systems has appointed Centrica's Roger Carr to be its new chairman, placing its trust in the 66-year-old British business veteran to steer Europe's biggest defence contractor through a time of shrinking budgets in the U.S. and Britain.

Carr, who will leave Centrica where he has been chairman for the last nine years, will join BAE in the first quarter of next year, following a transition period, replacing Dick Olver who oversaw the company's ill-fated $45 billion attempt to merge with Franco-German aerospace giant EADS .

"Sir Roger was the clear choice," said BAE's senior independent director, Nick Rose, who lead the search.

"He is an outstanding candidate with two decades' board-level experience at the top of UK industry. His skills, reputation and relationships with investors and government ministers will be of considerable value to the Company both at home and abroad," he said.

Carr will step down as Chairman of Centrica on or before the Centrica AGM in 2014