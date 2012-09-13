Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
BERLIN, Sept 13 A combination of EADS and BAE Systems would strengthen Airbus and would not affect its daily operations, the chief executive of the planemaker said.
"Airbus welcomes the news of a possible business combination of EADS and BAE Systems," Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier said in a letter to employees seen by Reuters on Thursday.
"Such a combination would strengthen EADS and BAE Systems - thereby making Airbus part of a stronger company overall," he said, adding that any deal would not affect Airbus' organisation, product plans, manufacturing or future strategies.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in talks to create an industry leader that would overtake U.S. rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
BERLIN, Feb 21 Lufthansa's maintenance arm and aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines have agreed on a new joint venture to serve growing demand for maintenance and repair of geared-turbofan engines that are used in planes such as the Airbus A320neo.
TOKYO, Feb 21 Toshiba Corp wants to pick the preferred bidder or bidders for a majority stake in its chip unit by the end of May and will hold the first round of bids next month, a source with knowledge of the plan said.