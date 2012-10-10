BERLIN Oct 10 Germany denied responsibility for
the failed merger of Airbus parent EADS and Britain's
BAE Systems on Wednesday, but an official acknowledged
that forming a world defence giant would have created
difficulties in Berlin.
"Germany alone did not block the merger. There were also
reservations on the French side," said the German official, who
cited concern in Berlin about the long-term fate of EADS sites
in Germany and about investors' negative view of the plan.
The German government did not share the strategic view that
the merged company would have better chances on the U.S. market,
said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"This would have created the biggest defence company in the
world. But defence is an especially sensitive subject in
Germany," said the official.